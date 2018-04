A PAINTING society is calling on visitors to attend its spring art exhibition and sale.

The Rowlands Castle Painting Society comprises of artists across the region and is inviting locals to view work in the Rowlands Castle Parish Hall, Links Lane, on April 14 and 15.

The exhibition is an opportunity for visitors to purchase an original painting, framed or unframed, in a variety of mediums. It’s open from 10am to 5pm on both days. Refreshments will be available.