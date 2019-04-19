Art sale for kids charity

Have your say

ARTISTS who have been working away at original pieces of work will be selling them off for charity next week.

Portsmouth artists will be holding a charity art sale at Eastney Community Centre in Bransbury Park on Friday, April 26, to raise money for The Rainbow Centre in Fareham.

The art group, which will start selling works at 6.45pm, meets on Friday’s at the centre.

Group member David Trubrigde said: ‘The Rainbow Centre is a local charity that was started some 30 years ago by a group of parents who wanted to help their children with cerebral palsy.

‘Since then it has grown and now provides a range of services.’