Artist banned from Portsmouth exhibition for nude paintings wins award one year later

A MAN who was thrown out of an art exhibition last year for his nude paintings took home an award for this year's entry – and is exhibiting his pictures this weekend.

Joe Greenwood, 41 from Southsea, had his works removed from the Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society’s (PHAS) summer show at Portsmouth Cathedral last year, as his nude art ‘distressed’ parishoners.

Daniella by Joe Greenwood

But undeterred, Joe entered for a second time this year – walking away with first prize.

The artist, who started painting in his 30s, won the White Dog Gallery prize for his portrait of a woman sitting with a wine glass, called Daniella.

'It’s a really good feeling, especially after what happened last year,' Joe said.

‘Looking back I do understand why it happened, but I’m pleased to have turned it around this year.’

Just like last year, Joe submitted four pictures for the judges' consideration.

While keeping his trademark style, he did make a few changes to make his work more competition-friendly.

He said: ‘I deliberately submitted portraits because they were less controversial than my other work.

‘My interest is in painting people so I wanted to keep doing that.’

Joe says he ‘isn’t sure’ what he’ll do for next year’s show, but will definitely be entering.

His work will be on display on Saturday at The Golden Eagle in Delamere Road, Southsea, from 10am-2pm.

