Artist Barbara captures perfect scene 

Barbara Jones started painting 25 years ago when she was first introduced to watercolours at a local college.

During a difficult time in her life her passion for painting became both therapeutic and a place to find happiness, now she paints because she can’t stop.

In 2018 Barbara was shortlisted for the Artist and Illustrators Award and was selected for the Royal Society of Marine Artists Annual Exhibition where her paintings were on show at the Mall Gallery.

