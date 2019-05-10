Artists coach competition

ASPIRING artists are being offered the chance of seeing their work come to life across the side of National Express coaches.

The UK’s largest coach operator’s brand new Driving Design competition is open to creatives between the ages of 16 and 30, who would like to get their artwork seen by millions of people up and down the country.

Chris Hardy, managing director at National Express, said: ‘This is a unique opportunity for up-and-coming artists to showcase their work on a huge platform for a full 12 months.

‘The winning design will remain on one side of a National Express coach which will then carry hundreds of passengers to their destinations every day.’