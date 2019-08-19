Artists inspire visitors as Havant studios opens its doors for three-day event

ARTISTS have been showing off their creations and methods as a Havant studio welcomes the public for a three-day event.

As part of Hampshire Open Studios, craft charity Making Space has opened its doors to show visitors an array of talented maker displays, demonstrations and activities.

Dressmaker Liam Davies'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (190819-64)

Crafts on show come from a range of disciplines including gilding, jewellery making, pottery, fused glass and prints.

Ami Hyde, marketing and education programmer, said this year’s event has been a success.

‘Our Summer Open Studios are always planned to coincide with Hampshire Open Studios, a much bigger, county-wide event where artists and makers, working in all mediums, open their doors to visitors and guests,’ she said.

‘Making Space is special in that we have seven incredibly talented tenants working from our resident studios. I don’t think lots of the local residents know what talent there is lurking behind our doors! We’re so lucky to have such a brilliant mix of talented professionals working from here.’

Potter Peter Levy 'throwing on a hump' 'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (190819-62)

Tenants include fine artist Agata Wojcieszkiewicz who won The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre’s Open Exhibition 2018 and costumier Francis Campbell who designs for the West End and films.

Emma Burfoot is a contemporary jeweller making statement pieces, master gilder Richard Walker teaches gilding around the world and Kathryn Green produces Shibori and dyed textiles.

Leigh Park’s own Liam Anthony Davies creates innovative fashion designs and the studio has just welcomed Cabrini Roy, another designer who is working towards London Fashion Week later this year.

Victoria Edwards, trustee and volunteer, said: ‘We want the artists to come in here and have people come in and want to know about their work. We’re trying to make it more open to the public, and helping people become what they can be.’

The event still has one more day, so head down to Making Space in Bishopstoke Road today from 11am to 4pm. Visitors can also get involved with ‘A Space To Make’; a free bi-monthly craft session from 10am to midday.

From 12.30pm to 2.30pm Portsmouth artist Clarke Reynolds will be leading a free Maker Networking Lunch.