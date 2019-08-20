Artwork on display as members of Lee-on-the-Solent Art Group join Hampshire Open Studios

ART lovers have pulled out all the stops to put on an annual exhibition as part of Hampshire Open Studios.

Members of Lee-on-the-Solent Art Group are spending five days welcoming visitors to enjoy their artwork, which comes in many forms including paintings, handmade cards and jewellery.

Lee Art Group open studios, Cemast, Lee-on -Solent.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (190819-67)

Held at Cemast College in Fareham, the free exhibition started on Saturday and will finish tomorrow, open from 10am to 5pm.

Pieces on display depict everything from local scenes to Navy ships to animals and being part of Hampshire Open Studios brought in a few more visitors than usual.

A representative from the White Dog gallery in Lee-on-the-Solent turned up to critique some of the artworks on display and chose Bron Stubbington’s watercolour of the Meon as best in show.

Barry Prosser, chairman, has been painting since he was a young boy when he said he learned by scribbling on the bedroom walls.

Bron Stubbington with her watercolour of the Meon, voted Best in Show by the public. Lee Art Group open studios, Cemast, Lee-on -Solent.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (190819-65)

Barry said: ‘All the members will muck in and are really helpful. Generally I’m overwhelmed with the support I get from the members, it’s really first-class.

‘When it comes to an exhibition everyone pulls out all the stops. Without them and the committee I’d be up the creek without a paddle.’

The group, which has been running for 46 years, meets at the Methodist Church Hall in Lee-on-the-Solent on the second Tuesday of the month for a demonstration from a professional artist.

From next month, the Saturday after this meeting will become a small exhibition at the Methodist Church Hall showing work by the 63 members.

June Tipping, left, and Jan McCready. Lee Art Group open studios, Cemast, Lee-on -Solent.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (190819-68)

There is also a small competition organised each term to push members outside their comfort zones and get an experience of doing a style they are not used to.

Other things organised by the group include occasional coach trips and visits to exhibitions and shows.

Barry said: ‘It’s a little bit more than a hobby, you also come and meet friends.

‘I’m not surprised it’s lasted as long as it has.’

Elephant by Jackie Hillier. Lee Art Group open studios, Cemast, Lee-on -Solent.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (190819-71)

New members are always welcome to join in with the fun, with membership of Lee-on-the-Solent Art Group costing £20 per year.