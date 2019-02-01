PLANS to protect the Portsmouth coast have been praised as a 'benchmark' model by a senior MP.

The shadow secretary for environment, Labour MP Sue Hayman paid a visit to the Southsea seafront to hear the latest update on the scheme that is set to protect more than 8,000 homes from flooding.

Shadow secretary for the environment, Workington MP Sue Hayman, with Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan in Southsea to look at plans for sea defences''Picture: Fiona Callingham1

Ms Hayman, who represents the coastal town of Workington in Cumbria, acknowledged that planning for rising sea levels was vital. 'My constituency has huge issues with coastal erosion,' she said. 'The sea defences have basically been washed away.

'As a country I don't think we've come to grips with the potential outcome of rising sea levels. People need to realise just how much homes, businesses and infrastructure are at risk.

'It's been really interesting and worthwhile to come down to Portsmouth to see the detail being put into the work, it's really exciting. I think what's happening here is really forward thinking.

'Coastal defences are becoming more and more of an important issue as projections on sea levels are rising.'

Her visit comes after fears were raised that more than the £96m already found would be needed. It is thought up to £24m more could be necessary, specifically to protect some of the seafront's historic monuments, which do not currently attract central government funding.

Chief executive officer of the council, David Williams, said: 'One of the key messages is we have seen an increase in costs around the ancient monuments.

'And the public don't know how much of the costs are hidden. A huge amount of the costs actually people will never see.

'But the costs will go up and down as the plans are worked out and depending on what contractor is used.'

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan added: 'The current defences we have are not sufficient. I want to ensure that the people of Portsmouth are safe from the threat of flooding. These proposals ensure that for the next 100 years. We need government help to make this a reality

'It is of paramount importance that this funding is secured. Not just to defend against the threat of erosion and flooding but also to create a vibrant, thriving place for residents and visitors to enjoy.'

Members of the public will be able to find out more about the next steps of the project at upcoming events.

Engagement events at the Coastguard Studio in Clarendon Road, Southsea:

Thursday, February 14: 2pm-7pm

Friday, February 15: 11am-5pm

Saturday, February 16: 11am-5pm

Information events:

Cosham library: Monday, February 18: 1pm-4pm

North End library: Tuesday, February 19: 1pm-4pm

Beddow (Milton) library: Wednesday, February 20: 1pm-4pm