As the city pays farewell to Michelin listed Restaurant 27 – here are the remaining restaurants in Hampshire that have managed to get featured in the Michelin guide.

The Michelin Guide 2023 was announced back in March and there have been a number of new venues added to the list that have been recognised by the French company.

Restaurant 27 officially closed its doors at the weekend (August 6) and it was one of the only restaurants in the city that have been Michelin listed.

There are currently 14 eateries that have been recognised to offer fine dining experience in the Hampshire area by being named in the famous guide, but it does not always mean that they have been awarded a star.

If a restaurant has been featured in the guide, it means that they are serving customers food that is of a high quality. Restaurants can also be recognised in the guide if they are offering high quality food that does not break the bank.

Here are 14 places in Hampshire that are in the guide this year:

Michelin Guide Here are some of the best restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire - according to the Michelin Guide.

Fat Olives, Emsworth Fat Olives, on South Street, Emsworth is in the Michelin Guide.

'well-crafted dishes' The Hoddington Arms Bidden Road, Basingstoke, is in the Michelin Guide.

36 on the Quay, Emsworth 36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is in the Michelin Guide.

