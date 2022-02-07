Editor of The News Mark Waldron Picture: Habibur Rahman

We’re searching for an enthusiastic new reporter to join the team under the Community News Project.

Previous journalism experience or education is not essential – we want people who are passionate about local news, care about their communities, and want to make a difference for people living in them.

Editor of The News, Mark Waldron, said: ‘This is a fantastic chance for anyone looking to start or further their career in journalism.

‘The community reporter will serve as a key figure within the local area – acting as a go-between for perhaps under-represented communities and the media.

‘We’re especially keen to hear from people who believe they can help make the newsroom more representative of the communities they serve.’

Within the job, which comes under a partnership with Facebook parent company Meta, The News and the National Council for the Training for Journalists (NCTJ), your main role will be to engage with people in specific communities to curate, collate and create content relevant to them.

You will build and act as the point of contact for online communities by engaging with and seeking out content either written by you or from members of those communities.

For applicants with no previous NCTJ qualifications, we are offering training towards the Diploma in Journalism, the qualification that editors look for when hiring trainee-level journalists, as well as intensive training will be combined with on-the-job experience, reporting in local communities.

And for applicants who already hold the Diploma in Journalism, there is the option to combine your role with further, advanced training towards the National Qualification in Journalism (NQJ).

More details are available here.

In order to be considered, you need to have at least five GCSEs with maths and English at a grade C or above (or equivalent).

We welcome applicants who are currently doing a completely different job, and want to make a career change to become a journalist.

If you feel this job is for you, please send CV and covering letter explaining why you’re the right person for the job to [email protected] or Tom Morton, Head of News, The News, 1000 Lakeside, Western Road, Northarbour, Portsmouth, PO6 3EN, by Friday, February 18.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron