Astonaut Tim Peake is to be given the Freedom of Chichester

ASTRONAUT Tim Peake will be honoured with the Freedom of the City of Chichester.

The ceremonial title will be given to Major Peake during a service next month.

As part of the event school children will have the chance to put questions to him about his time on the International Space Station and his life since then.

Major Peake, pictured, from Westbourne who studied at the University of Portsmouth, is being honoured with the Freedom of the City at Chichester Festival Theatre on Sunday, February 25.

The city’s mayor Peter Evans will bestow the highest honour at a civic ceremony at 2.30pm.

Then Major Peake will give a presentation on the Principia Mission which included his space walk and running a marathon in space. He will then take questions from young people in the audience.

Free tickets will be available from 10am on February 5 from cft.org.uk.

Booking is essential and there is a limit of four tickets per booker.

Chichester City Council resolved to confer the prestigious Freedom of the City award upon him in February 2016.