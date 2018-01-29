Search

Astonaut Tim Peake is to be given the Freedom of Chichester

Tim Peake will be given the Freedom of Chichester next month. Picture: Peter Langdown
Tim Peake will be given the Freedom of Chichester next month. Picture: Peter Langdown
Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Thomas Cook is allowing holidaymakers to reserve sunbeds before they start their holiday

That famous face from BBC's Match of the Day - Billy Parker, then aged 14, from Billy Lawn Avenue at Leigh Park Picture: Malcolm Wells (080344-366)

Hawks fan Billy reflects on those tears of joy at Anfield tens years ago

0
Have your say

ASTRONAUT Tim Peake will be honoured with the Freedom of the City of Chichester.

The ceremonial title will be given to Major Peake during a service next month.

As part of the event school children will have the chance to put questions to him about his time on the International Space Station and his life since then.

Major Peake, pictured, from Westbourne who studied at the University of Portsmouth, is being honoured with the Freedom of the City at Chichester Festival Theatre on Sunday, February 25.

The city’s mayor Peter Evans will bestow the highest honour at a civic ceremony at 2.30pm.

Then Major Peake will give a presentation on the Principia Mission which included his space walk and running a marathon in space. He will then take questions from young people in the audience.

Free tickets will be available from 10am on February 5 from cft.org.uk.

Booking is essential and there is a limit of four tickets per booker.

Chichester City Council resolved to confer the prestigious Freedom of the City award upon him in February 2016.