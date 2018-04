A UNIVERSITY of Portsmouth sport development and management student did not let his department down during his marathon run.

Tom Bagley finished yesterday’s London Marathon in five hours and 30 minutes despite the heat.

The 22-year-old said: ‘The heat was immense and at five miles I hit a wall and then at 18 and then after 20 I just counted down to six, but it was great to raise more than £2,000 for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.’