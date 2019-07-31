Have your say

A RECREATION field in West Leigh has again been turned into an unauthorised encampment after travellers arrived at the site for the second time in a month.

Pictures show at least 12 caravans and three towing vehicles parked up at Bartons Triangle, off Bartons Road.

Travellers parked at Bartons Triangle, West Leigh, after arriving on July 31 for the second time in a month. Picture: Dave Haines

Travellers last arrived at the site on July 15 after Havant Borough Council told them to leave spots in Leigh Park, Waterlooville and Bedhampton.

Groups have also been moved on from Purbrook Heath and Hampshire Farm in Emsworth this month.

West Leigh resident Dave Haines said the last encampment at Bartons Green caused a headache for residents.

‘Last time there was a load of glass left in the children’s playground,' the 60-year-old said.

‘This was all over Facebook and it makes you worry for the kids.’

Havant Borough Council officers have visited the encampment and asked the travellers to leave.

The authority will go to Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to repossess the site if needed.

Councillor Narinder Bains, the council's cabinet lead for neighbourhoods, previously said the authority was looking into the prospect of digging ditches to stop vehicles pitching up at vulnerable borough sites.

She said the council had been ‘inundated' by reports of unauthorised encampments this year.

The council is working with police, who will be attending the Bartons Triangle daily.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.