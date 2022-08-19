Autistic Portsmouth man has wish of a lifetime to be a zookeeper granted by Tin-Full-of-Wishes campaign

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony, who lives in Drayton and is a client of Right at Home Portsmouth, spent the day feeding and caring for several of Tilgate Nature Centre’s animals.

The wish was granted as part of Right at Home UK’s Tin-Full of Wishes campaign which grants once-in-a-lifetime wishes for deserving clients.

The 67-year-old spends five days a week at a day centre which provides support and assistance for adults with learning disabilities. He also receives twice-daily care calls from Right at Home, in his home which he shares with his mother who has advanced dementia.

Tony Edge, 67, of Drayton, Portsmouth with the meerkats at Tilgate Nature Centre in Crawley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crawley centre’s education officers helped Tony feed several animals including reindeer, goats, ponies and pigs. Tony also carried out a health check on a barn owl before having the opportunity to put on a raptor glove and take her for her daily walk. The day ended with Tony’s favourite experience – getting inside the meerkat enclosure to feed the mob.

Jodey Pritchard, team leader at Right at Home Portsmouth said: ‘We nominated Tony for the campaign because every visit that we go to, he always brings a smile to every carer’s face. It brings us so much joy to see his face light up when he spots animals in his garden or when we take him out. He’s just a pleasure to be around.

‘I don’t see being Tony’s care-giver as a job – it’s not a job, it’s just a pleasure to do. I’d recommend becoming a carer to anyone, it’s so rewarding, especially on days like today when you can see the difference you can make to someone. It’s worth every small moment.’

Tony Edge, 67, of Drayton, Portsmouth take a barn owl for a walk at Tilgate Nature Centre in Crawley.