Avengers-mad Portsmouth pair get engaged in the cinema

SOME people in the universe spend their days chasing six coloured stones to make them happy – but others only need a ring to put a smile on their face.

Elizabeth Leng, from Portsmouth, popped the question in a surprise proposal at Vue Cinema in Gunwhawrf Quays, ahead of a screening of Avengers: Infinity War.

Elizabeth Leng and Marvel enthusiast Lee Knight got engaged at a screening of Avengers: Infinity War in Portsmouth

The 27-year-old mum of two proposed to 36-year-old Lee Knight on Friday night, surprising her husband-to-be with a homemade video of her favourite pictures and videos from their year-long romance – which was played out on the big screen itself.

She then got down on one knee and proposed to him, to a round of applause from everyone inside the cinema.

Lee, a chef by profession, is a self-confessed Marvel fan, saying that his love for the films is something that helped his relationship with Elizabeth to blossom faster than the romance between the Hulk and Black Widow does in the movies.

The pair met a year ago on a night out – and Elizabeth says she knew he was the one for her almost immediately.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark, Dave Bautista as Drax, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill and Pom Klementieff as Mantis

She said: ‘We’ve always known that there was something special between us.

‘I knew he was a Marvel fan right from the word go – his room was filled with Marvel and DC merchandise.

‘I think it’s great that he has a hobby he’s so passionate about.’

Lee said: ‘I’m still a bit lost for words to be honest.

Elizabeth Leng and Lee Knight in the cinema

‘I thought I was just coming to chill out after a long day at work and here I am, ending the day engaged.

‘I love Lizzie so much and I’m honestly blown away.’

Elizabeth says that Lee’s passion for the Marvel Cinematic Universe made this the perfect time for a wedding proposal.

She said: ‘I was never really one to watch these kinds of films before I met Lee but knowing how much he loves them, it just seemed like the right thing to do.

‘After watching Infinity War I said told him it was my favourite film in the series.

‘These films are already really special for him and I think this will make him love them even more.

‘I can’t wait to get wedding planning now – hopefully we’ll have something sorted for next year.’

Vue Portsmouth manager, Shauneen Coulling, helped to arrange the showing of Elizabeth’s video.

She said: ‘It was a really heart-warming thing to be involved in and we’re obviously over-the-moon for Elizabeth and Lee.

‘We’ve heard how much of a fan of the films he is so we hope he also enjoys the Marvel-inspired cufflinks we got him ahead of their big day.’

Avengers: Infinity War is now showing in cinemas across the UK, celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a shared film universe from some of the world’s biggest comic book characters.