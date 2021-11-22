The team at Wellington Vale, which offers residential, dementia, nursing and respite care, has been crowned winner of the Care/Residential Home of the Year Award 2021 at the BCE Learn Awards.

These awards recognise excellence from carers across the UK, and Wellington Vale’s entire team was praised for going above and beyond every day.

In addition, Emma Turvey, a carer at Wellington Vale, was crowned Carer of the Year.

Staff and residents celebrate the award success.

Emma volunteered to come in on her days off on many occasions throughout the year to help out with a variety of activities and fundraising initiatives, from filming for the Christmas Panto to helping at the care home’s superheroes themed Drive-Thru Macmillan Coffee Morning.

She even turned up unexpectedly on Christmas Day to help hand out presents to residents.

Gaynor Rhead, Wellington Vale’s general manager, said: ‘We are all absolutely thrilled to have won these awards – a testament to the passion, care and commitment of all of our staff.

‘As with all care homes across the UK, the impact of Covid has been immense, however we have faced this battle together and supported each other throughout, with staff and residents becoming like one big family.

‘It is a real privilege to work with such a dedicated and enthusiastic team.

‘During Covid, everybody stepped up – we all became cleaners, activity staff and carers whenever needed and we helped each other through unprecedented times.

‘Throughout, we have not only kept our standards and our spirits high but we have continued to evolve, ensuring that residents don’t just live life but love life.’

