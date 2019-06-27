Baby Archie to join Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on trip to South Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's much anticipated trip to South Africa later this year has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace - and baby Archie will be joining them.

Harry and Meghan will visit the country in the autumn and a posting on their official Instagram account describes how they are "really looking forward" to meeting people during the trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The duke will also carry out solo visits to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

Prince Harry is visiting Angola and Malawi at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

He will also undertake a working visit to Botswana while in the region.

The Instagram posting said: ‘The duke and duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond.

‘This will be their first official tour as a family!’

Baby Archie will be around five months old when his parents take him on his first official overseas trip, having been born in May.

The Duke of Cambridge was just nine months old when his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales took him to Australia and New Zealand for a royal tour in 1983 and when William became a father his son Prince George travelled with him and Kate to the same countries in 2014.