Baby suffers life-threatening injuries after falling out window - National

A BABY has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling out of a window.

Emergency services were called to a first-floor flat in Wellington Street, Luton, at around 1pm to reports that a baby had fallen from an open window, Bedfordshire Police said.

The baby has been rushed to hospital

The force said: ‘The baby has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

‘Anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 180 of today (27 June).’

