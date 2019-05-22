Badger breaks into Gosport mum’s house to eat lollies and mashed potatoes

A mum has been forced to lock her freezer after a badger kept creeping into her home and gorging on her food.

Hannah Carver, 29, spotted the animal coming in through the cat flap on her front door after wrongly suspecting a fox was to blame for the nightly raids.

She had been waking up to sounds of crashing and banging from her kitchen about two weeks ago - and found the room covered in half-eaten frozen foods and wrappers.

When the barmaid, from Gosport, told pals they wouldn't believe her - so she set up a camera and saw the badger creeping in, clawing open the fridge and gorging on frozen treats.

The furry raider has a soft spot for ice lollies - and one clip shows it hilariously opening up and wolfing down countless bubblegum flavour ice creams.

It has also eaten its way through Twister ice lollies, mashed potato, crumpets and Chinese style pork chops - but turned its nose up at scallops.

Hannah says she has asked Gosport Borough Council and various animal charities for help, but said she's been told there is little she can do because the species is protected.

Baffled Hannah, who has a six-year-old son, installed child locks on the freezer.

But it didn't stop the badger creeping in and rifling through her bins, and trying to break into a cupboard containing treats.

She said: ‘I've got to do something about it. I don't want my son coming downstairs and coming face to face with a badger.

‘And the mess it's making, and the amount of food it's eating - it's unreal.

‘I tried turning around the freezer to face the wall so that it would stop eating the food. But it's still coming in.

‘It's eaten a whole pack of wraps, crumpets and it loves ice lollies.

‘It's had chicken, Chinese style pork chops and - you won't believe it - mashed potato.

‘Nothing is safe from this badger - apart from scallops. It took those out and then just dumped them on the floor.

‘It loves all the good stuff which now we don't get to eat. You've got to get in there quick before the badger.

‘It is trying to get into a cupboard where I have another freezer and snacks. It's tried to rip the grate off the door. It must have massive claws.’

Initially Hannah thought foxes were causing the midnight mess in the kitchen - but couldn't work out how they were opening the freezer door.

But a few days later she was having a drink in her kitchen after work at around 1am, and saw it creep in before scampering off.

‘No one believed me,’ she said. ‘I thought I've got to get this on camera.’

But with only a two-hour recording capacity on her phone, it was a few more nights before she caught it on camera, on Tuesday last week .

During a 50-minute picnic, it ate its way through dinners and ice creams.

‘You could see it walking around, and then sitting down and tucking into the ice creams, ripping the wrapper off and just sitting there chomping it,’ she said.

She went to show her letting agent her CCTV, and they blocked the flap up with wood on Saturday.