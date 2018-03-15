Bake-Off star organises 24-hour charity run at University of Portsmouth

Have your say

HE IS known for his baking skills after appearing on television but Enwezor Nzegwu has started a new hobby.

The former Great British Bake-Off contestant has taken up running and organised a 24-hour relay race to raise money for charity.

Starting today at midday Enwezor, his friends and family and students and lecturers from the University of Portsmouth have been running on a treadmill for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

At least one person has been running on the treadmills at the St Pauls Road Gym, in the city centre, and will be finishing tomorrow at midday.

Enwezor, who works at the university, said: ‘We have got lots of people involved to keep the challenge going throughout the 24 hours.

‘Beforehand I was feeling a little nervous because there was a lot of organising to make sure all the time slots were filled.’

Enwezor started off the challenge and 38 other people have taken part. He stayed at the gym all night to fill in any gaps.

He was inspired to do the challenge after meeting Lucy-Anne Yeates last year who had cystic fibrosis.

Sadly, she has since died but Enwezor will be running the London Marathon next month in her memory.

One of the people to sign up to run was University of Portsmouth student Rob Carr.

The 20-year-old has cystic fibrosis and knows how important the work of the charity is.

Rob, from Dorset, said: ‘I have lived with Cystic Fibrosis my whole life and have to use the nebuliser and take medication in the morning.

‘I try to do some exercise a day so this challenge fits in nicely.’

Former University of Portsmouth student and Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman also took part.

Dannii Hutchins, from the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, said they were grateful to everyone who had signed up.

‘We rely on donations and people organising events like these,’ she said.

‘It is amazing Enwezor decided to not only run the London Marathon but organise this as well.’