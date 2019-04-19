Battle to stop boat from capsizing in Portsmouth harbour 

A BOAT has nearly capsized in the harbour this evening.

Pictures and video from near the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth show the small boat leaning heavily on its side and Solent coastguard are said to be helping it.

Boat which is close to capsizing near hotwalls in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Byron Melton

A witness at the scene has said that people are in the water trying to push it upright to save it from capsizing.

Watch the video at the top of this story.

