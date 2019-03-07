BBC hits back at claims Radio 2 has banned Michael Jackson as stations around world remove his music 

Have your say

A CONTROVERSIAL documentary which makes child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson had led to his music been removed from radio stations around the world.

The BBC have refuted a report claiming that they had banned the King of Pop from Radio 2, according to Variety.

Radio stations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand have pulled Michael Jackson’s songs from rotation in the wake of the blockbuster documentary Leaving Neverland.

However following a report in The Times that the Thriller star had been ‘quietly dropped’, a BBC spokeswoman told Variety: ‘The BBC does not ban artists.

‘We consider each piece of music on its merits and decisions on what we play on different networks are always made with relevant audiences and context in mind.’

The spokeswoman added that BBC Radio 2’s playlist focuses on new artists and as a result music from Michael Jackson does not fit this.

Leaving Neverland, detailing allegations of child abuse against the King of Pop, is airing on Channel 4 this week.

Part One of the four hour documentary aired last night and the concluding part is due to air tonight.

Michael Jackson died in 2009 following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.

Leaving Neverland is directed and produced by British filmmaker Dan Reed and it documents the claims of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who say that Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.

The film also explores the effects on the alleged victims' families.

Michael Jackson has been dogged by allegations of child abuse for decades, having been accused of sexually molesting 13-year-old Jordy Chandler in 1993.

The case was settled out of court, with Jackson agreeing to pay a $15mil settlement.

In 2005, he stood trial accused of molesting 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo but he was aquited of all charges.

The Jackson family has denied the allegations against the late singer, saying the film is ‘all about the money' and have launched a $100mil lawsuit against HBO who have aired the documentary in America.

Protestors gathered outside Chanel 4’s headquarters yesterday in advance of the first part of Leaving Neverland airing last night.