BBC Radio 1: 26 photos from when the Radio 1 Roadshow visited Portsmouth as crowds go wild in the 1990s

The Radio One Roadshow was a major phenomenon which regularly graced Southsea.

By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Mar 2023, 16:08 GMT

Presenter Steve Wright could barely hold back the crowd at times as thousands flocked to see their musical heroes. The roadshow ran from the 1970s to the 1990s – with live events being hosted at seaside locations across the UK.

The final set of roadshows took place in 1999. Crowds fully embraced the events and even got involved themselves in iconic games such as 'Bits and Pieces' and 'Smiley Miley's Mileage Game'.

In the former, contestants had to name a series of hit songs after listening to a tape containing dozens of examples. Even after the tours ended, people still clamoured for their return. We have dug into The News archives and found lots of photos to take you back down memory lane.

Here are 26 of them. Can you spot yourself? Be sure to find out by clicking through all the pages.

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994.

1. The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994.

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994. Photo: The News Archive

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1991.

2. The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1991.

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1991. Photo: The News Archive

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994.

3. The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994.

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994. Photo: The News Archive

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994.

4. The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994.

The Radio 1 Roadshow in Southsea, in 1994. Photo: The News Archive

