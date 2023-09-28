News you can trust since 1877
Beacon View Primary Academy will be hosting family fun day complete with go carts, obstacle course and giant bouncy castle

A primary school in Portsmouth will be hosting a family fun day this weekend to raise money in a bid to help struggling families.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST
Beacon View Primary Academy is putting on a fun day this weekend complete with go carts, a giant bouncy castle and an obstacle course. The event will take place between 10am and 3pm on September 30 at the school and the money that is raised will go towards buying food for families that are struggling.

The fun day will be free for families to enter and there will be a number of food stalls including candy floss and popcorn, slush puppies, hot dogs and nachos, cakes and much more.

Dancers will perform between 11am and 2.15pm and there will be a number of things for everyone.

There will also be a lot of fun things for families to get involved in including china smash, hook a bag and funfair rides.

For more information about the event taking place, click here.

