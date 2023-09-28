Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beacon View Primary Academy is putting on a fun day this weekend complete with go carts, a giant bouncy castle and an obstacle course. The event will take place between 10am and 3pm on September 30 at the school and the money that is raised will go towards buying food for families that are struggling.

The fun day will be free for families to enter and there will be a number of food stalls including candy floss and popcorn, slush puppies, hot dogs and nachos, cakes and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dancers will perform between 11am and 2.15pm and there will be a number of things for everyone.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...