‘Beautiful’ Emsworth kookaburra unseen for almost a week 

A RARE Australian kookaburra which baffled residents when it settled into an Emsworth garden has not been seen for almost a week.

The carnivorous, blue-winged bird spent days perched on a fence in Jack and Wendy Kuss’ back garden in Thorney Lane last month.

But Mr Kuss says his new-found feathered friend – which it is thought feasted on slow worms during its stay – has not been seen for a while.

The 76-year-old said: ‘The last time we saw it was about five days ago, it seems to have disappeared.

‘I would like to think it’s not in any danger and it has just settled somewhere else. I know it was seen around the Emsworth Mill Pond at one point.’

When he spotted the bird, Mr Kuss, via The News, got in touch with its owner – who wishes to remain anonymous.

They said there is a chance ‘the worst’ has happened, but is ‘holding out hope’ the kookaburra is out there somewhere, waiting to be found.

‘It could be dead, but of course I would love to see it come home. Hopefully it’s scraping together enough food to stay alive,’ the owner said.

‘The one thing that is reassuring is knowing there are people like Mr Kuss who do not disturb the bird when it arrives, but keep an eye on its habits.

‘If anybody out there spots it, I would appreciate hearing from them.’

If you have seen the kookaburra, please contact its owner on 07980 081178 with a specific location and time of the sighting.