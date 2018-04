A BEE keeping association is holding a fun day to celebrate its centenary.

The Portsmouth and District Bee Keeping Association is hosting a day of family entertainment as part of its 100th anniversary. Organiser Avril Tillman said: ‘We would love to see old members, other local bee keepers and families as well for a lovely celebration between the Royal Wedding and the football World Cup!’

The event is at Portchester Parish Hall from 10am until 4pm on Saturday May 19.