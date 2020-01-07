Befriender for charity carer service speaks about 'brilliant experience' to encourage others to volunteer

Ali Rahman, volunteer for The You Trust's My Time carer befriending service, with Jim Smith
A BEFRIENDING volunteer has spoken of how volunteering to give a break to a carer has been a ‘brilliant experience’.

Ali Rahman, from Portsmouth, is a volunteer for The You Trust’s My Time carer befriending service, donating his time to give carers like Sally Smith a break.

Sally found life difficult following her husband Jim’s dementia diagnosis, as his sense of anxiety and fear of loss led to an excessive attachment to her.

After contacting Fareham-based charity The You Trust, Jim and Sally were introduced to volunteers who visit weekly to give Sally some time to herself.

Ali thinks volunteering with Jim has been a brilliant experience, saying: ‘Although I was born in Portsmouth and brought up all my life here, I was born into a Bangladeshi family and only learned about this culture. 

‘Over the months I have been spending time with Jim, we have visited historic places in Portsmouth and I have learned about the place I have lived! 

‘Jim really enjoys telling me about it all and I enjoy hearing all about it. I now know more about the place I was born and grew up.’

Sally said Ali is a caring, cheerful man who is always keen to listen to Jim. 

‘People hear what you say to them, but with Ali I know he takes in what is said and is actually listening. This makes Jim feel valued,’ said Sally.

She added: ‘I can enjoy an afternoon with my friends, before we had Ali I didn’t get to see them often.

‘If I am not going out I can go to my room and put my feet up or watch a TV programme, read a book. Before we had Ali, I could not leave Jim alone as due to his dementia he would feel anxious if I was gone and would constantly ring me. 

‘I now feel I can leave him, safe and happy with Ali. I do not have to clock watch. Jim and I value Ali very much.’

Jim said: ‘I see Ali as my friend now, who visits every week, and I have a lovely time when we go out.’

For more, phone Suzie Bravington on 02392 065504 or email mytime@theyoutrust.org.uk.