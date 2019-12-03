'Beloved and inspirational' author and dad-of-two Joe Hammond has died

AN AUTHOR who chronicled his experiences after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease has died.

Dad-of-two Joe Hammond, who lived in Petersfield, died on Saturday at his home.

Joe is survived by his wife Gill and his two sons Jimmy and Tom.

Last year he spoke to The News and told how he has written 33 birthday cards for the boys to open every year until they reach their 21st birthdays.

His memoir A Short History of Falling was published to critical acclaim in September.

Following the announcement of his death, his agents at Janklow & Nesbit described Joe as ‘remarkable’.

Joe Hammond with his family - wife Gill and sons Tom and Jimmy

In a blog post they wrote: ‘Our beloved author, Joe Hammond, died peacefully at home on Saturday. It was an honour to represent him at our agency. He was a remarkable man with an extraordinary memoir.

READ MORE: Dying father writes cards for his sons’ birthdays until they’re 21

‘Our condolences are with his family.

‘Fourth Estate published his memoir, inspired by the experience of living with Motor Neurone Disease (ALS), in September.

Joe Hammond with his sons Tom, six, and Jimmy, two. Pictured with his children and his wife Gill.

‘He just finished writing a feature about the final months of his life last week – it’s sad but also funny and alert and acutely observed, like everything he wrote. It will appear in The Guardian before Christmas.’

In a tweet his publisher Fourth Estate wrote: ‘We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our remarkable, inspirational author Joe Hammond.

‘It is our honour and pleasure to publish him, and our thoughts are with his family.’

When Joe spoke to The News last November he said: ‘In my life I have loved nothing as much as being a father. To not be part of my children’s future is really, really painful for me.

‘My boys love our family and being part of their family, they are very happy boys.’