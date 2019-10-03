Beloved North End dog just hours from dying is saved by crowdfunding campaign

HARRY was sick as a dog. But this ‘tail’ had a happy ending despite the pooch being just hours away from dying – thanks to a crowdfunding campaign.

Owner Kim Hughes, who had only cancelled her pet’s insurance a month earlier to save money after being at the end of her statutory maternity pay, was told to prepare for the worst over her beloved one-year-old Sprocker Spaniel.

Kim Hughes with Harry

Harry had suddenly become ill after going for a walk on September 21, resulting in Kim rushing her ‘baby’ to Harbour Vets believing he had poisoned himself.

But despite being given anti-sickness treatment, Harry continued to go downhill – with Kim revealing the lively canine ‘wouldn’t move or wag his tail’.

READ MORE: Grinning menace who earned his friend court summons and Gunwharf ban is jailed

Kim, 28, of North End, said: ‘We went for a walk and a short time after getting home Harry started being sick. I thought he had eaten something on the walk and poisoned himself so took him to the vets who thought he just had a bug.

Harry

‘They gave him some medication but he didn’t get any better. In the end he couldn’t move and wasn’t responding at all to me – he wouldn’t even wag his tail which is very unlike him.’

Determined to find out what was wrong with Harry, Kim told vets to do whatever was necessary, including sending him for X-Rays, ultrasounds and ultimately an operation.

READ MORE: Cyclist in his 50s injured in hit-and-run crash in Portsmouth

Kim, who has three young boys, including an eight-month old, was left struggling to pay spiralling vets bills, which have now amounted to £2,480.

But thanks to the generosity of friends, family and strangers, £775 has been raised – nearly half of the required money – which has to be paid immediately as a lump sum. The rest of the funds can be paid monthly after Kim took out a plan with the vets.

Kim said: ‘After the X-Rays and ultrasound, the vets found Harry had some rubber stuck in his intestine, which was causing a blockage.

‘I was told Harry was a few hours away from dying as the intestine would have split. He was given just a 20 per cent chance of survival going into the operation.

‘But then I got a phone call from the vets saying Harry had woken up after the operation had been a success. I’m so happy, he’s my baby. Harry’s great for me.’

She added: ‘The vets kept saying about the bills but I kept saying “yes” to do everything. We’ve had a lot of support from friends and family as well as lovely strangers.

‘I’m so grateful as I wouldn’t have been able to pay for his treatment otherwise, having cancelled my pets insurance a month before to save money.’

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/3zgnc5-help-harry-get-better