Beltain Festival marks beginning of summer at Butser Ancient Farm 

HUNDREDS of visitors flooded to Butser Ancient Farm this weekend to mark the beginning of summer in an ancient Celtic celebration.
Messages and wishes were attached to a giant wickerman, which was Jedi-inspired in honour of Star Wars Day, before it was set alight at the Beltain Festival.
The Hook Eagle Morris Dancers performed at the event held on Saturday evening and members of the Pentacle Drummers drummed while the 35ft wickerman burned.
Creative developer at Butser Ancient Farm Racehl Bingham said: ‘Despite the chillier bank-holiday temperatures, there was a fantastic festival atmosphere at the event with axe-throwing, warrior training, Celtic harp music, sea shanty singing and Morris dancing to name just a few.
‘The festival was certainly a very memorable way to celebrate the bank holiday weekend and will support many more projects and educational activities.’