Beltain Festival marks beginning of summer at Butser Ancient Farm 

HUNDREDS of visitors flooded to Butser Ancient Farm this weekend to mark the beginning of summer in an ancient Celtic celebration.

Messages and wishes were attached to a giant wickerman, which was Jedi-inspired in honour of Star Wars Day, before it was set alight at the Beltain Festival.

A member of the Pentacle Drummers is silhouetted in front of the burning wickerman during the Beltain Festival, an ancient Celtic celebration to mark the beginning of summer, at Butser Ancient Farm, Waterlooville, Hampshire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2019. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Hook Eagle Morris Dancers performed at the event held on Saturday evening and members of the Pentacle Drummers drummed while the 35ft wickerman burned.

Creative developer at Butser Ancient Farm Racehl Bingham said: ‘Despite the chillier bank-holiday temperatures, there was a fantastic festival atmosphere at the event with axe-throwing, warrior training, Celtic harp music, sea shanty singing and Morris dancing to name just a few.

‘The festival was certainly a very memorable way to celebrate the bank holiday weekend and will support many more projects and educational activities.’

People attach messages and wishes to the giant wickerman before it is set alight at the Beltain Festival, an ancient Celtic celebration to mark the beginning of summer, at Butser Ancient Farm, Waterlooville, Hampshire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 4, 2019. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

