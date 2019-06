The annual carnival-style event was organised by Portchester Community Association. The parade started at Wicor Primary School, travelled down White Hart Lane, and ended up at Portchester Castle. There were dozens of community stalls and live

The carnival parade processes through the streets of Portchester to Portchester Castle. Picture: Vernon Nash (150619-047) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

