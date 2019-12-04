George Carter and Alice White chat to a stallholder. Portsmouth Vegan Winter Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-34)

Best images from Portsmouth vegan winter festival 2019

There was a fabulous array of stalls on offer at this years festival at Portsmouth Guildhall.

There were 80+ fantastic vegan stalls, world food caterers, exciting cookery demos, inspirational talks, interactive workshops, yoga and children's activities running throughout the day at Portsmouth Guildhall. Images: Chris Moorhouse/The News Portsmouth.

Stuart Moxom of Vegan Scullery with his Bailey's cake. Portsmouth Vegan Winter Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-30)
Luke Reid and Valerie Quinn with their daughter, Lunar, 6 months. Portsmouth Vegan Winter Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-33)
Morgan Watson and her brother, Evan Watson, try an Arbonne energy drink. Portsmouth Vegan Winter Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-32)
Lynn Ritchie chats to Fraser Neal about his vegan pies. Portsmouth Vegan Winter Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011219-35)
