Best photos as babyballet Chichester and South Hants perform Twinkle and Teddy’s Grand Adventure

The show took the babyballet characters Grandad Jack, Flutterstar the Fairy, Chuck the Cowboy and Twinkle and Teddy, the babyballet bears on a grand adventure to the wild wild west and the countryside (where there were some buzzy bees). The children all thoroughly enjoyed themselves, with many making their stage debut.

A hundred 3 and 4 year old children from babyballet Chichester and South Hants performed Twinkle and Teddys Grand Adventure in two shows to over 500 people at Ferneham Hall. Plentiful proud and happy tears were shed by delighted parents and grandparents in the audience.

