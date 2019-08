Held at West Dean Gardens, near Chichester, the festival is a firm favourite in many people’s diaries, with a wide range of activities all linked to Chilli. There was live Latin music with professionals from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, cookery with contestants from Great British Bake Off, gardening demonstrations including a herb-inspired cocktail making masterclass and an outdoor cinema was all on offer to keep people entertained. All images by Derek Martin Photography.

Nasira Belly Dance.

Joe Aston.

Beleza, Manfred Olbreich and Noemi Nuti.

Isabella's Story Cycle.

