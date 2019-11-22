Best photos as Christmas lights are turned on in Portsmouth's Commercial Road
Crowds braved the heavy rain to welcome in the festive season last night on Commercial Road.
Santa Claus, Pompey players Ronan Curtis and Andy Cannon, and Kings Theatre panto stars Shane Lynch, of Boyzone, and Widow Twankey helped flick the switch. Read our full report here.
(l-r) Stacey Fogg with her son Elliot (8 months old) and her parents Julie and Michael Treagust, from Havant and Emsworth. (211119-1534)
Surrender Dance. (211119-1611)
(right) Claire Hoskins from Southsea, with her children Owen (10) and Sophia (7). (211119-1654)
