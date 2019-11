Hundreds of Waterlooville residents braved the inclement weather to celebrate the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights. In Fareham, chimney sweeps, cobbled streets and horse-drawn carriages were the order of the day as the town was transported back in time to the Victorian period.

Snow globe queen.

Lattern Makers with the mayor and Father Christmas.





