This year the summer festival took us back to the good old days of a grand summer fete, with music from the acoustic stage, dancers, arts and crafts, baking competitions, produce and flower show, in fact, something for everyone!

Academy of Modern Canine Behaviour and Training (L-R) Orla Waugh with Daisy, Kim Walkley with Nessy and Juliet Andrews with Fudge. Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Stokes Bay Strummers . Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

(L-R) Malcolm Dent (Chair, Gosportarians), Josh Tribbeck (12) placed 2nd in the 'Shortbread' category. Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Young bakers (L-R) Haley Ford (14yrs) (1st 'Under 16 Choc Brownies', 2nd 'Undecocated Muffins'), Holly Ford (4yrs), Charlotte Storey (13yrs). Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

