Best photos as heroic British pilots return from around-the-world trip in the Silver Spitfire

Steve Boultbee Brooks and Matt Jones documented their journey through social media and the tracker on the Silver Spitfire website. The pair took off from Goodwood, West Sussex, in August and their four-month journey took them to countries as far afield as Greenland, Hong Kong and UAE. Pictures: Christopher Busch for IWC Schaffhausen.

Two Goodwood pilots have landed back home after flying a Silver Spitfire around the world in four months.

