Best photos as Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival returns for 16th year
Thousands of families flocked to Southsea at the weekend to immerse themselves in a different culture.
The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival returned to Castle Field for its 16th year to give city residents a taste of the Asian culture and Thai winery Monsoon Valley brought along their produce to give people a sip. Marketing manager Chu Pryde said: ‘Our tasters have gone down really well and the feedback we have had is amazing. We stock in lots of Thai restaurants but it is great for people to be able to try it and find out more.’
Aveegar Viravaidya, Ratchanee Gorman, Suthida Viravaidya, Napanari Charoensuk and Natasha Carter. Picture: Keith Woodland (270719-30)