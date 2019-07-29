Best photos as Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival returns for 16th year

The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival returned to Castle Field for its 16th year to give city residents a taste of the Asian culture and Thai winery Monsoon Valley brought along their produce to give people a sip. Marketing manager Chu Pryde said: ‘Our tasters have gone down really well and the feedback we have had is amazing. We stock in lots of Thai restaurants but it is great for people to be able to try it and find out more.’

Aveegar Viravaidya, Ratchanee Gorman, Suthida Viravaidya, Napanari Charoensuk and Natasha Carter. Picture: Keith Woodland (270719-30) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

A general view of the festival. Picture: Keith Woodland (270719-91) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Families from the Waterlooville area enjoying the festival. Picture: Keith Woodland (270719-20) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Nicky, Sa, Natty from Suwannaphum Thai Cuisine. Picture: Keith Woodland (270719-11) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more