Best photos as SwanFest returns for a second year

Pop rock band The Hoosiers has helped a school’s fundraising music festival return for its second year in successful fashion. The Goodbye Mr A singers headlined SwanFest held at Swanmore College on Saturday which also saw other local artists take to the stage for the event which aims to raise money for the school and for traffic calming measures within the village. Images by Sarah Standing and Duncan Shepherd.

The Hoosiers performing at Swan Fest. Picture: Sarah Standing (220619-9218) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The crowds enjoying The Hoosiers at Swan Fest. Picture: Sarah Standing (220619-9230) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The Malson family (L-R) Zoe (7yrs), Louise, Dom and Niamh (2yrs). Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The Hoosiers performing at Swan Fest. Picture: Sarah Standing (220619-9189) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more