(L-R) Scott and Gethin (9yrs) Jenkins. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Best photos as SwanFest returns for a second year

SwanFest returned for second year to raise money for the school and village    

Pop rock band The Hoosiers has helped a school’s fundraising music festival return for its second year in successful fashion. The Goodbye Mr A singers headlined SwanFest held at Swanmore College on Saturday which also saw other local artists take to the stage for the event which aims to raise money for the school and for traffic calming measures within the village. Images by Sarah Standing and Duncan Shepherd.

The Hoosiers performing at Swan Fest. Picture: Sarah Standing (220619-9218)
The crowds enjoying The Hoosiers at Swan Fest. Picture: Sarah Standing (220619-9230)
The Malson family (L-R) Zoe (7yrs), Louise, Dom and Niamh (2yrs). Picture: Duncan Shepherd
The Hoosiers performing at Swan Fest. Picture: Sarah Standing (220619-9189)
