L-r, Nick MacBeath, Sarah Moulding, Annie Malone and her son Connor Malone, 16, all local

Best photos as thousands arrive in Southsea for Great South Run - are you pictured?

Thousands of people have arrived in Southsea for the 30th Great South Run this morning.

Our photographers have been at the start line this morning – follow our live coverage here.

Gemma Tavener, Wendy White, Claire Giles and Richard Copeland all from Burgess Hill Runners try out the podium.
Vernon Nash
L-r, Lisa Phaure, Janine Kemp, Shelley Tolcher, Joanna Corkill, Fi Thatcher and Cat Rynne
Chris Moorhouse
L-r, Tom Reader from Gosport and guests Martin, centre, and Sam Gordon-Kerr, from Rutland
Chris Moorhouse
Dougal Campbell running for MND association.
Vernon Nash
