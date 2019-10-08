A 'Grand Tea Party' took place inside St Philip Howard church hall in Fareham, on Friday, September 20, as part of Macmillan Cancer Support's annual tea party campaign. 'Pictured is: (back l-r) Deputy Mayor of Fareham Mike Ford, Mary May, Liz Wiltshire, Anusha Thilakarathna and Ryan Howarth, fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support with (front l-r) Anne Ford, deputy Mayoress of Fareham, the Mayor of Fareham Pamela Bryant, Lorinda Tudugalle, organiser and Jenny Wong.'Picture: Sarah Standing (200919-7059)

Best photos from Macmillan coffee mornings 2019 in the Portsmouth area

Coffee and cake were the recipe of the day for these kind people.

The Macmillan coffee mornings were a real success across our area.

Personnel at HMS Sultan came together recently in order to show their support for Macmillan Cancer Supports World's Biggest Coffee Morning.'Staff from the HMS Sultan Medical Centre put their baking skills to the test, producing an array of sweet and savoury treats that were available for any donation in the Establishments Chaplaincy.
Personnel at HMS Sultan came together recently in order to show their support for Macmillan Cancer Supports World's Biggest Coffee Morning.'Staff from the HMS Sultan Medical Centre put their baking skills to the test, producing an array of sweet and savoury treats that were available for any donation in the Establishments Chaplaincy.
Royal Navy
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital is a partnership between Portsmouth Hospitals Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support. On Friday, September 27, they held their Macmillan Coffee Morning. 'Pictured is: (middle and right) Terrie Hanshaw from Gosport and Susan Barnard from Fareham, choosing their cakes.'Picture: Sarah Standing (270919-7544)
The Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital is a partnership between Portsmouth Hospitals Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support. On Friday, September 27, they held their Macmillan Coffee Morning. 'Pictured is: (middle and right) Terrie Hanshaw from Gosport and Susan Barnard from Fareham, choosing their cakes.'Picture: Sarah Standing (270919-7544)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pictured Left to right MA Baker, MA Luke and MA Nimmo'Personnel at HMS Sultan came together recently in order to show their support for Macmillan Cancer Supports World's Biggest Coffee Morning. Picture; PO Phot Nicola Harper
Pictured Left to right MA Baker, MA Luke and MA Nimmo'Personnel at HMS Sultan came together recently in order to show their support for Macmillan Cancer Supports World's Biggest Coffee Morning. Picture; PO Phot Nicola Harper
Royal Navy
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital is a partnership between Portsmouth Hospitals Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support. On Friday, September 27, they held their Macmillan Coffee Morning. 'Pictured is: Richard Poupart from Southsea, with Mary Harris, Macmillan Cancer Support centre manager at QA.'Picture: Sarah Standing (270919-7561)
The Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital is a partnership between Portsmouth Hospitals Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support. On Friday, September 27, they held their Macmillan Coffee Morning. 'Pictured is: Richard Poupart from Southsea, with Mary Harris, Macmillan Cancer Support centre manager at QA.'Picture: Sarah Standing (270919-7561)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5