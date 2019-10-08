Best photos from Macmillan coffee mornings 2019 in the Portsmouth area
Coffee and cake were the recipe of the day for these kind people.
The Macmillan coffee mornings were a real success across our area.
Personnel at HMS Sultan came together recently in order to show their support for Macmillan Cancer Supports World's Biggest Coffee Morning.'Staff from the HMS Sultan Medical Centre put their baking skills to the test, producing an array of sweet and savoury treats that were available for any donation in the Establishments Chaplaincy.
The Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital is a partnership between Portsmouth Hospitals Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support. On Friday, September 27, they held their Macmillan Coffee Morning. 'Pictured is: (middle and right) Terrie Hanshaw from Gosport and Susan Barnard from Fareham, choosing their cakes.'Picture: Sarah Standing (270919-7544)
Pictured Left to right MA Baker, MA Luke and MA Nimmo'Personnel at HMS Sultan came together recently in order to show their support for Macmillan Cancer Supports World's Biggest Coffee Morning. Picture; PO Phot Nicola Harper
The Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital is a partnership between Portsmouth Hospitals Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support. On Friday, September 27, they held their Macmillan Coffee Morning. 'Pictured is: Richard Poupart from Southsea, with Mary Harris, Macmillan Cancer Support centre manager at QA.'Picture: Sarah Standing (270919-7561)