Best photos from Portsmouth Pride 2019 - can you spot yourself in our gallery?
Love ruled the day as crowds descended on Portsmouth for Pride celebrations.
A parade celebrating all things LGBTQ+ made its way from Coffee Cup in Eastney to Castle Field, Southsea, where revellers enjoyed live music across two stages, food and drink and stalls showcasing good causes from across Portsmouth. All images by Johnny Black Photography. Read our full story here.
Portsmouth Pride 2019 by Johnny Black'www.johnnyblackphotography.co.uk'www.facebook.com/Johnnyblackphotography