Walkers and dogs set off. Picture: Keith Woodland (241119-83)

Best photos from Rowans Hospice Festive Woofs and Wellies walk

Fundraisers on two and four legs enjoyed doing their bit for charity.

Fundraisers of the four- legged variety were joined by owners at the annual Rowans Hospice Festive Woofs and Wellies walk. More than 100 dogs took part in the three-kilometre and six-kilometre walks at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park with the target of raising more than £5,000 for the much-loved hospice. For many walkers it was the chance to ‘give something back’ for the palliative care and support Rowans provided for family members.

Two dogs at the woofs and wellies walk. Picture: Keith Woodland (241119-89)
Walkers and dogs set off. Picture: Keith Woodland (241119-72)
Tracy Turner, Graham and Jacqueline Crowder with Rebel. Picture: Keith Woodland (241119-68)
Walkers with their dogs gather to register. Picture: Keith Woodland (241119-63)
