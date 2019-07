Gosport Waterfront Community Festival at Walpole Park welcomed hundreds of families at the weekend to watch acts including Shakatak and Oye Santana. Event organiser Natalie Rose-Parton has been coming to the festival since she was a teenager. She said: ‘I never thought when I was coming as a youngster that I would be involved in organising it when I was older and also bring my own children along to it.’

