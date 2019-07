On offer were funfair rides at 50p-a-go, Punch and Judy shows and arts and crafts are just some of the activities families could enjoy at a catalogue of stalls run by volunteers and local businesses. The event’s famous marquee played host to the village’s annual horticultural show throughout the day and live music in the evening.

Games on the green. Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Poppy Brown (5yrs). Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Village Fair Committee members (L-R) Grahame Morrison, Lisa Walker, Ian Oliver and Kevin Miness. Clive's Bar has been named in tribute to a former committee member who passed away last year. Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Zoe Spencer (10yrs). Picture: Duncan Shepherd JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more