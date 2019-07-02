Best photos from this year's Seafood Festival at Gunwharf Quays

Portsmouth Seafood Festival returned to Gunwharf Quays at the weekend, with three days of events celebrating everything aquatic and edible.Live music from a jazz band kept the festival-goers entertained as they enjoyed food from Seafish, The Fishmongers Company London & Native Oysters UK. Experts from across the seafood industry were on hand to share their tips for buying and cooking all manner of fish, including a talk by seafood expert and Country Life writer Mike Warner in the Seafood Theatre. All images featured in the gallery were taken by Emma Terracciano.

Rhona and Gina Edney.

A large group enjoy the festival.

Leeanna Young, Dale Young, Simon Young, Scott Ross, Alexander Raynaud and Simon Waddell.

Tom Legge, Leanne Legge, Lucy Birch and Norie Miles.

