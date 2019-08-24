A very glittery crowd enjoying The Specials on the Common Stage. Picture: (230819-072)

Best pictures from Day 1 of Victorious Festival 2019 - can you spot yourself?

VICTORIOUS Festival got off with a bang last night with Two Door Cinema Club helping to kick off the show. 

Can you spot yourself in our gallery? 

The crowd enjoying Doves on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-035)
The crowd enjoying The Zutons on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-026)
The crowd at The Zutons on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-025)
The crowd at The Zutons on the Common Stage. Picture: (230819-024)
