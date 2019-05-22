Here are some of the best photos from this year’s Wickham Horse Fair.

The fair, which is believed to date back to 1269, was held on Monday but traders expressed concerns at its future following declining business.

A horse owner running with his horse down The Square, Wickham. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Traveller communities from across the UK to trade and parade horses.

Several attendees this year expressed concerns about changing spending habits and safety regulations contributing to the ‘decline’ of the fair.

Marisa Wall, who runs the amusements at the event with her family, said: ‘It’s definitely declining, as you can see by the size of the funfair. The numbers have definitely gone down.’

Horse owners displaying their horses down The Square. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Previous years have seen the funfair company attend with a large dodgem amusement, but slow business means it is no longer profitable for the company to bring the attraction.

