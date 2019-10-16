Best places to cheer on this year's Great South Run entrants in Portsmouth

More than 20,000 people are expected to take part in the 30th edition of the Great South Run this weekend.

Many of Southsea’s roads will be shut to allow those involved to run the 10-mile course across the city, which starts on Clarence Esplanade.

Thousands more people are likely to line the route to help encourage the runners, especially during the final few miles when they might need some extra support.

We have listed five of the best places on the course to watch the run from:

Near Clarence Pier

The run itself starts on Clarence Esplanade, which is likely to be packed out with spectators as the event begins.

If you’re looking to get a good glimpse of the elite athletes, and to have a better chance of spotting someone you know taking part, it is worth heading a couple of hundred metres down the road where the view is a bit better.

And while you are waiting to see the runners finishers, there is always Clarence Pier to help kill some time!

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

There are many of Portsmouth’s iconic sights on or near the Great South Run course, including the Historic Dockyard.

Entrants will run past HMS Victory and the National Museum of the Royal Navy, before heading into the naval base.

Although the naval base is not usually open to spectators, its worth going to the dockyard to watch the amazing sight of thousands of runners in Portsmouth’s historic landmark.

Winston Churchill Avenue

What can you say about Winston Churchill Avenue? For one thing, it’s really long. And it gets worse for those taking part in the Great South Run.

The road is one the few places where you have to run back on yourself, going about three quarters of a mile along the road, before turning around and heading back the same distance.

The thought of it, and the sight of thousands of runners passing you on the other side, can drain the energy from runners so make sure you go along and support them.

Canoe Lake

There’s a lot going on around Canoe Lake. Runners will be about six and a half miles through the Great South Run so could definitely use that extra support.

They will have just passed close to the finish line and might even see other runners finishing – a slightly depressing sight when you realise you’re only two thirds of the way through the run.

On the plus side, volunteers from Cancer Research UK will be on hand to cheer on the runners, and they are not too far from the next water station.

Southsea seafront

Imagine it – you’re two miles from the end of the Great South Run and you turn onto East Esplanade to start your run along the seafront.

There might be jellybabies waiting for you (as previous entrants will remember fondly) but with strong winds, waves and rain possible make sure you head down and give those runners an extra push to the finish!